SSPDF ready to work the RPF, welcomed top SPLA -IO general to Juba

The South Sudan People’s Defense Force has reiterated its commitment to work with the Regional Protection Force.

The army spokesperson said currently there are 2,216 personnel deployed in South Sudan under the mandate of the Regional Protection Force for South Sudan.

Major Gen Lul Ruai told the press on Wednesday that the SSPDF will continue building confidence and trust with peace partners.

“In regard to regional protection force let the people of South Sudan know that speedy deployment of regional protection force is dependent on responsiveness of troops contributing countries. We in the SSPDF reiterate our commitment to working with RPF,” he said.

He said the SSPDF will also building confident as well as ensure a conducive environment for various armed groups that are signatories to the R-ARCSS.

“On transitional security arrangements SSPDF will continue building confidence and trust with peace partners as well as ensure a conducive environment for various armed groups that are signatories to the R-ARCSS.”

General Lul said that SSPDF will provide protection to commanders of other armed groups visiting government controlled areas.

In separate development, SSPDF spokesperson has reported that some SPLA-IO top generals have come to Juba on Wednesday.

They include, the deputy chief of staff, General Koang Chuol Ranley accompanied by SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel.

The SP LA-IO general came to Juba after two years of absent following a dog-fight in J1.

General Lul said he welcomed the arrival of the top SPLA-IO general to Juba.

“Help me welcome to Juba top SPLA – IO Commanders led by Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol Ranley aka “CDR”.

I am specifically delighted to learn about arrival to Juba of Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA deputy military spokesperson,” General Lul said.