SSOA rifts can slow R-ARCSS- political analyst Dr Okuk

Members of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance should put aside their individual interests and focus on implementing the revitalized peace agreement, Dr. Jamese Okuk a political analyst has advised.

The call comes days after a dispute emerged when some members of SSOA protested against the election of Peter Gatdet as the new chairman of the alliance over the weekend.

According to Dr Lam Akol, who is a member of the alliance – Gatdet was elected based on their charter which stipulates that the leadership of the group shall be rotational every 6 months.

However, members of SSOA including, the interim chairman Gabriel Changson, Joseph Bakasoro, Khalid Butrus, Josephine Lagu, Hassein Abdelbagi and Bapiny Monytuil rejected the outcome.

The revitalized peace agreement stipulates that one of the four vice presidents shall be nominated by SSOA.

He or she will be in charge of service cluster which will include, the ministries of higher education, science and technology – general education and health.

Others are, the ministry of public service and human resource development and the ministry of labor.

The revitalized peace agreement also allocates 3 ministries to SSOA with one deputy minister.

Since last week – there had been conflicting reports from some members of the alliance, most of whom are currently in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

James Okuk who is a political analyst called on them to put down their personal interests and work together for the implementation of the pre-transitional period.

He said the ongoing quarrel among the SSOA would delay the process.

“We don’t want more delays, and more quarrel will always create further delays and this will not a good news for South Sudan.”

“So, I advise those parties who have signed the agreement to put aside their interests on power and focus on how to build the institutions that are critical in implementing the agreement,” he stressed.

The SSOA alliance is comprised of 8 political parties.