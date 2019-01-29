SSFA in dilemma where host international games

South Sudan Football Federation has not yet decided which country will host its home international games, according to the spokesman Alul Daniel.

The statement follows media reports which suggest that the games will be played in Kampala, Uganda.

“For us as South Sudan football association, we will set later on and discuss within the board of directors, then decide,” Mr Alul said.

The development came as the result of renovation of Juba Stadium expected to commence mid-March.

The under 23 team match against Tunisia had been slated for March 20 before renovation plans were unveiled. “-Our next match will take place with Tunisia, and this project will take place on the middle of March,” he confirmed.

However, Alul Daniel says the venue is most likely to be Kampala rather than Khartoum due to transport cost

“I am sure their choice is Uganda because of transportation of our team and the supporters.”

Last year, CAF gave South Sudan until 2021 to upgrade the stadium to international standard.