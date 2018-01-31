SSFA signs a $60,000 deal

The South Sudan Football Association and TRISTARS transport company on Wednesday signed a sponsorship agreement for the national team, the Bright Stars.

TRISTARS will now be the main sponsor of the national team and will be responsible for hiring the a coach and paying his monthly salary.

The one year agreement will see TRISTARS pay a sum of $60,000 annually to the National Football Federation as well as facilitate the payment of the head coach for the national team.

“Football as a sport is a very important part in everybody’s lives because it helps us build the community,” said Eugene Mayne, the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

“As a company we want to give back to the community. We have been working in South Sudan for more than ten years now, we have been doing things in the social and education fields. So this year we thought we should extent that to sporting field,” he added.

For his part the president of the federation, Francis Amin, said the agreement will enable them hire a German coach.

He said it is the first time that football in the country witnesses such kind of sponsorship and he appreciated the TRISTARS Company for giving them a helping hand.

Two foreign coaches have so far shown interest in becoming the national team coach; Jorge Anon from Uruguayan and Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek an Algerian Born German.