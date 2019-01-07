SSFA set to hold its first extraordinary general assembly

South Sudan Football Association will hold its first Extraordinary General Assembly on the 26th of this month in Juba.

The latest development was revealed during a board of directors meeting held last Thursday in the presence of the president of the Federation, Francis Amin Michael.

This will be the first general assembly held under the leadership of Mr. Francis Amin Michael since he took over in 2017.

Speaking during the board meeting, the president said all preparations are in place for the extraordinary general assembly to take off on the scheduled date.

The local football representatives from the states are expected to arrive in Juba for the event from the 24th and 25th January 2019.

The extraordinary general assembly is expected to deliberate on a number of issues including the plans for the national team, women’s and youth activities in the country.