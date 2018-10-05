SSFA reschedules premier league

The South Sudan Football Association on Friday released the fixtures for Premier League 2018.

Ten teams were drawn into two groups with Group A games to be played in Juba and Group B in Rumbek.

The tournament will kick off on the 10th and not 6th October as communicated earlier and concludes on the 21st October with the final game to be played in Juba.

Speaking during the draws in Juba, the acting secretary of the federation, Anthony John Loro, said the price money for the winner is 600,000 ssp not 700,000 ssp as stated earlier.

“In our meeting of board of directors we agreed 600,000 ssp for the winners and 500,000 ssp for the second team. So I don’t know where the 700,000 ssp is coming from,” he said.

Last week, the spokesperson of the federation told a media briefing that the price money for the winners of the competition will pocket 700,000 ssp and second team taking 500,000 ssp.

On the issue of beating the CAF deadline for submitting the name of the winner, the acting secretary told the media CAF has given them an extra one week to conduct the competition.

“I spoke to the secretary of CAF and discussed with him the calendar of south Sudan, intern the secretary told me to put it in writing which I did and he gave us a further one week after the deadline”.

South Sudan Premier League is a competition played between champions from the local football association leagues and the winner takes part in the CAF champion’s league.

Full South Sudan Premier League fixtures:

Group A Juba.

Koyrom FC Bor Vs Young Stars FC Torit.

Merriekh FC Juba Vs Super Stars FC Yei

Nile City Yambio V Al Gadesia FC Renk.

Group B:

22 Brothers FC Aweil Vs Al Salaam FC Kuajok

Zalan FC Rumbek Vs Al – Hilal FC Wau.