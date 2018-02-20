SSFA to appoint new head coach next week

The South Sudan Football Association, SSFA board of directors will next week hold a meeting in Juba to discuss a number of issues including the appointment of a new head coach for the national team.

The meeting is expected to take place on 27 February at the federation’s house.

The secretary of the SSFA, Anthony John, said two coaches have shown interest to take over the position of the head coach.

Jorge Anon from Uruguayan and Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek an Algerian-born German will be the center of discussion during the meeting.

“Those are the two coaches and in that meeting there will be the resolution of having that coach and immediately he will start,” said Mr John.

The South Sudan Football Association signed an agreement last month with TRISTARS company as the main sponsor of the national team and will be responsible for paying the monthly salary for the coach.