SSFA given 3 years to improve Juba Stadium condition

Juba Stadium will host the upcoming game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Confederation of African Football-CAF gave the country’s football body three years to improve conditions.

Last week, the spokesperson of the South Sudan Football Association, SSFA said CAF had banned the stadium from hosting international games due poor condition.

Inadequate sanitation facilities, broken chairs, conditions at the dressing rooms among others were some of the areas that require improvement.

Alul Daniel said South Sudan was given an option of hosting international home games in either Uganda or Sudan.

However, he now says SSFA has been allowed to continue holding games until 2021, as it improve the conditions of the country’s main stadium to meet international standards:

“It was a request from the Confederation of African Football and that request we responded to it by another request from South Sudan Football Federation and that request has been approved. Therefore, Juba Stadium will continue to host international games.”

On Saturday, the under 20 national team game against Uganda will be played at Juba stadium, he revealed.

This will be the 2nd leg of the game. The first was held in Kampala in which South Sudan lost 5-1 to the Ugandan Hippos.

The Juba Stadium, established in 1962, was conditionally approved by FIFA and CAF in 2012 to host international games.