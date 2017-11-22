SSBC reporter arrested

The Director of South Sudan Broadcast Cooperation has confirmed that a journalist who reports for the state-run television was arrested on Monday.

Poth Johnson Matur Akech was picked up from his place by security organs in Juba.

The Director, Magok Chilim, says the reason behind his arrest is not clear.

“He was arrested on Monday, the 20th. But we don’t know the reason why he was arrest – whether personal or not,” he confirmed to Eye Radio.

Poth is attached to the office of the First Vice President, Taban Deng Dai. He has reported on several foreign visits of the FVP, including to the UN headquarters in New York.