Sporadic clashes erupt in Eastern Lakes

Sporadic clashes between youth groups and the organized forces reportedly erupted in Eastern Lakes on Wednesday morning.

The state Minister of Information, Able Taban, has confirmed.

Mr Abel said the clashes are reported in Yali, Pagarau, Rumbek Central and Machuor, among others.

He said those fighting are youth, but it also involved the army as they were trying to intervene.

“The fighting has been ongoing in some places between the youth and soldiers, and some places between the youth of Yirol East and Pakam.”

The causes of the clashes remain unclear.

“So these armed youth are the ones having the problem with the soldiers and between themselves in the areas.”

He said the number of causalities are unknown as the situation could not allow for assessment.