SPLMs holds follow-up meeting on Cairo Declaration

An SPLM delegation has traveled to Uganda to meet the Former Detainees on the Cairo Declaration.

Last month, two factions of SPLM signed the Cairo Declaration under the auspices of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The Cairo Declaration was aimed at rebuilding trust between the various SPLM factions.

According to the SPLM information Secretary, the delegations are in Kampala to follow up on the reunification of the two factions.

Lam Both said the meeting aimed to update the matrix of the implementation of Arusha agreement.

“It is basically the main theme of updating the SPLM reunification matrix to see things which were not implemented and especially to really put pressure on FDs to return to the country so that the implementation can take place,” he said.

“There is no way an agreement can be implemented when others are not in the country.”

Mr Both the team comprised of the SPLM Acting Secretary General, Nunu Kumba, Minister of Information Michael Makuei and Simon Kun, a member of Political Bureau.

Mr Both expressed hope that this will be the last meeting so that the FDs return home to implement the reunification process.

The 2-day meeting ends on Wednesday.