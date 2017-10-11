Gov’t to cooperate with IGAD on revitalization forum

The SPLM political bureau has resolved to cooperate with IGAD and the international community on the revitalization process, the SPLM Secretary for information has said.

Peter Lam Both told Eye Radio that the IGAD will soon consult with the government on the revitalization forum.

“In principle, the SPLM has resolved that they will cooperate with IGAD and the international community in the process of revitalization because the revitalization is understood to mean it is an injection of new energy to move the agreement implementation with higher speed,” Mr. Lam said.

Mr. Lam says the bureau has requested the international community to provide funding for the process of implementation of the peace agreement.

He says the funds will enable a way forward to achieve peace.

“Also resolved to request international community to provide funding for aspects of implementation which are stuck because of lack of funding as you known the economic situation of our country is not allowing certain things to be done for example; the cantonment for the forces that are demobilized is not been done because there is no funding for it,” he said.

The meeting of the political bureau was chaired by the Party Chairman, Salva Kiir, at the SPLM House in Juba on Tuesday evening.