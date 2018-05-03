4th SPLM National Liberation Council meeting commences

The SPLM National Liberation Council meeting has commenced without the former first vice president and most of former detainees.

The meeting is expected to discuss the reunification of the SPLM factions, the High Level Revitalization Forum, and National Dialogue in the country.

The Council members, including Dr Riek Machar, Deng Alor, Majak Agoot, and Pagan Amum, were reportedly invited to participate in the meeting.

Presidential advisor on military affairs Daniel Awet Akot said he is disappointed by the failure of the men to show up.

“I am asking the heart, why I met them and I know them and I am the one who built them. Did I built them to do that?” he asked.

“I built them to be with their people and that is why they become commanders. They did not come from the blue.”

“I am sure the President is white hearted…so why do they fear.”

Daniel was speaking to SSBC before the beginning of the 4th SPLM National Liberation Council Meeting in Juba on Thursday.

Also in attendance are foreign quests, including Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Egyptian Foreign minister Sameh Shukri and western diplomats.