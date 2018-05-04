SPLM members urged to join the liberation council meeting

President Salva Kiir is calling upon all the missing members of the SPLM Liberation Council to join the rest in the ongoing ruling party meeting.

The SPLM Liberation Council meeting commenced in Juba on Thursday.

However, the 3-day meeting is not being attended by Dr. Riek Machar, and Pagan Amum, among others – despite having been reportedly invited.

Those in attendance are discussing reunification of the SPLM factions, the High Level Revitalization Forum, and the National Dialogue.

“I’m still calling on my comrades who are still outside the country to come so that they join the unity within the party,” said Kiir.

“In Arusha, we all reaffirmed our commitment to the unity of our party and we agreed that all the party leaders would return to their positions.”

But John Luk Jok, the leader of the Former Detainees – of which Pagan Amum, Majak Agoot, Cirino Hiteng are members – said his colleagues could not show up over the recent statement made by the President.

“As leaders of the party, we must make tough decisions at this critical time to move our party and our country forward,” added Kiir.

On the 24th of April during the state viewing of the body of the late SPLA boss, Kiir said he regretted saving the lives of the Former Detainees in Juba.