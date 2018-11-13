SPLM-IO rep calls for establishment of Boundaries Commission

A member of the SPLM-IO is calling for establishment of the Independent Boundaries Commission or IBC.

The IBC is the body tasked with deciding on the number of states in the country.

However, according to the revitalized peace agreement, the IGAD should have set up the body 2 weeks after the signing of the deal.

“When you look at the IBC, IBC was given only three months, but they have not met up to today,” Puot Kang, IO representative told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview.

Mr Kang said without defining the number of states, the parties cannot begin to disseminate the peace agreement.

“…the dissemination of the agreement must be done in the states, but which states while we have not agreed on the number of states?”

“We are calling on IGAD and R-JMEC to make sure that this institutions meet and to make their final decisions on the number of states,” he appealed.

The Independent Boundaries Commission shall consist of 15 members with the necessary skills and expertise.