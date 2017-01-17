SPLM-IO members turn out for national dialogue

Some members of the SPLM in Opposition who were loyal to Dr Riek Machar returned to Juba from Khartoum on Tuesday.

The nine-member group, which include politicians and military commanders, say they are responding to the national dialogue initiated by the President.

The team is led by Sebit John Magok, who was the deputy chairperson of the National Committee for Road and Bridges.

They were received by the Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny, at the Juba International airport.

Mr Ateny said the group has come to participate in the National Dialogue initiated by the President in December last year.

“I came on behalf of the President to welcome them to the country and also to convey to them the message of the President: Welcome home,” Mr Ateny told the media Tuesday afternoon.

“This is your country and it is good for you people to table your grievances instead of doing armed struggle.”

Meanwhile, the group leader, Sebit John Magok, said they came for the sake of peace.

He said: “We came because we believe that peace is the only solution…we will work together with leadership of president Salva Kiir and first vice president Taban Deng Gai to rescue the people of South Sudan who have suffered a lot from the scourge of the war.”