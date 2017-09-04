SPLM-IG and IO complete review of reunification doc

The SPLM Secretary for Information says the mainstream party and the SPLM-IO under Taban Deng have completed reviewing the Arusha Agreement on party reunification in Juba.

Lam Both says the two groups have been meeting to develop a revised document that will be merged with the inputs from the SPLM-Former Detainees in their next meeting.

In July, the SPLM in the government and the Former Detainees established a team to revitalize and operationalize the implementation of the SPLM Arusha Agreement.

The three factions met in Entebbe, Uganda, on request by President Yoweri Museveni, where they signed a declaration that formed the working group to develop a matrix for the implementation of the Arusha agreement with specific timelines and report to President Yoweri Museveni.

The working group comprises three members of each faction, with Simon Kun Puoch, Rebecca Joshua Okwaci, and Oliver Mori Benjamin representing SPLM IG.

The representatives of the Former Detainees are: John Luk Jok, Kosti Manibe, and Majak D’Agoot .

While members of SPLM IO of Taban Deng include: Richard Mulla, Tijwog Agwet, and Lubna Abdelgani.

The group representing Dr. Riek Machar failed to turn up for all previous meetings of the SPLM factions.

According to Lam Both, the SPLM mainstream and the SPLM-IO under Taban have completed their tasks and awaits for inputs from the Former Detainees before presenting it to President Museveni.

“The SPLM in government and SPLM-IO Taban sat and looked at the document. We have updated it. We are waiting for the FDs to also put what they think is needed, so that all sides have their contributions in it,” said Lam.

Lam said the working groups on the reunification of the SPLM have been studying issues of political reorganization and leadership of the party.

In June, Dr. Riek Machar -in a public letter to President Museveni -said he was not in position to attend the consultation meeting in Entebbe due to the nature of his “confinement and detention” in South Africa.

He said such intervention, to invite him, by Museveni would definitely take time for him to travel to Uganda.

Dr. Machar echoed by Pagan Amum later said their priority is to end the conflict through a negotiated settlement rather than the party reunification.