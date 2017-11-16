SPLM, FDs ink deal in Cairo

Members of the SPLM Political Bureau and the Former Detainees signed a document meant to speed up the implementation of the 2015 Arusha Declaration.

The deal dubbed Cairo Declaration was signed today in the Egyptian capital under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Former Secretary General of SPLM, Pagan Amum Okiech signed the declaration on behalf of FDs.

Meanwhile, Kuol Manyang signed on behalf of SPLM in the government.

According to SPLM Secretary for Information, the main agenda is the return of FDs to Juba.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Pagan Amum said the Cairo Declaration is aimed at rebuilding trust between the various SPLM factions.

“We also agreed to confidence-building measures between the two factions and work to achieve unity of the SPLM, end the war and rebuild South Sudan,” Amum stated.

He says the document will also enable them to move to the next step of iron outstanding issues in the party.

The declaration will also allow organizing of an expanded meeting of the Political leadership of the SPLM in Cairo or Uganda as agreed by both parties and organizers of the meeting.

The parties also agreed that the Egyptian General Intelligence would coordinate with the parties concerned and follow up on the implementation of what was agreed upon.

The meeting started on Monday and ended today.