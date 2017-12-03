SPLM factions to set Arusha agreement timeline

The factions of the SPLM are working on a time line for implementation of the 2015 Arusha agreement, according to the Secretary General of the SPLM-In Opposition in the government.

Mid last month, members of the SPLM Political Bureau and the Former Detainees signed a document meant to speed up the implementation of the Declaration.

The deal dubbed Cairo Declaration was signed in the Egyptian capital under the patronage of President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The Former Secretary General of SPLM, Pagan Amum Okiech, signed the declaration on behalf of FDs.

Meanwhile, Kuol Manyang signed on behalf of SPLM in the government.

“The Arusha agreement was negotiated since 2015, but it needs to be operationalized such that it is puts in terms of a matrix like which one comes first and who is supposed to do this and what we are doing actually,” said Dr Dhieu Mathok, the Secretary General of the SPLM-IO in the government.

“Since the parties agreed and appointed the members of the working group and the working group has started it work and this means they are going to finalize it in the next meeting.”

Dr Mathok said a meeting to work on the timeline was supposed to be held last week in Kampala, but it failed due to a busy schedule of President Yoweri Museveni.