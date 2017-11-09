SPLA ‘won’t’ withdraw armored vehicles on Juba roads

The SPLA spokesman says the army will not, for now, withdraw tanks and armored vehicles around the residence of former SPLA Chief of General Staff, Paul Malong Awan.

The heavy presence of security personnel is reportedly due to “misunderstandings” between the SPLA and soldiers guarding the former Chief of General Staff, Paul Malong Awan.

Addressing a conference at SPLA Headquarters this morning, army spokesman Brigadier General Lul Ruai said they have to keep security forces there in order to avoid what he describes as “unforeseen eventualities”.

Members of the public have expressed fears over the presence of big guns along the airport and Ministries roads.

In response, Gen Ruai said: “There is no reason to panic.”