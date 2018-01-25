SPLA urges CTSAMM to secure release of POWs from opposition

The SPLA spokesperson is urging CTSAMM – the ceasefire monitoring body – to secure release of SPLA soldiers in the custody of the armed groups.

According to the army, the armed opposition group has been keeping POWs in an area called Lokloko in Wau state.

Brigadier-General Lul Ruai also called on CTSAMM to ensure safe return of abducted civilians and hold accountable all perpetrators of the violence.

“SPLA calls upon CTSAMM to secure speedy and unconditional release and ensure safe return of captured serviceman at Lokloko and all civilians that were abducted,” said Brigadier-General Lul.

The SPLA Spokesperson did not specify the number of the prisoners and civilians being held by the armed opposition groups.

According to Article 9 of the agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities signed in December, all parties to the conflict were required to release to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) all women, children and people detained in relations to the conflict.

The names of the prisoners of war and political detainees were supposed to be submitted to the ICRC 72 hours after the signing and the actual release to be done in 14 days.

Last week, the SPLA confirmed that it was holding about six prisoners of war, who were captured during a fighting in the former Unity State.

It said it was in the process of establishing communication with the ICRC in order to hand it over the men.