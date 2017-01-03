SPLA urged to respect civilians – Kuol

The Minister of Defense, Kuol Manyank Juk, has urged soldiers to respect civilians and their property.

He was responding to complaints raised of civilians in Yei town regarding the conduct of some soldiers towards civilians.

Mr. Manyang says soldiers have no right to kill civilians or even torture them.

He also warned the army against looting civilian property, but also urged the public to trust and respect the soldiers.

Manyang said, addressing a rally at Freedom Square in Yei River State:

“We don’t want to hear that soldiers are treating civilians badly

“You as a soldier …you are supposed not to take anything from civilians. The soldier who takes anything from civilians, kills or beats the civilians is not a soldier.

“The civilians should not hate the soldier, you should treat them well because they are the one defending and protecting the country.

“I know there are a lot of complaints from civilians because soldiers are not treating civilians good, that’s why they fear soldiers.