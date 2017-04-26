SPLA says security forces not leaving Juba streets

The security forces deployed in Juba will remain on some streets in Juba as long as what he calls ‘national security’ threat in form of social media propaganda continues to exist, the deputy SPLA spokesperson has said.

Colonel Santo Domic says the forces were deployed in response to negative propaganda on the social media considered as a national security threat.

On Tuesday, more than ten South Sudanese Civil Society Organizations called on the government to remove all forces deployed on the streets to reduce public fears.

The group said this would encourage the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the national dialogue.

However, Colonel Domic said the messages on social media are a national security threat that overrides all rights.

He regards the statement by the civil society organizations as an opinion which they can express freely.

“It is an opinion and we believe in freedom of expression of anybody in the Republic of South Sudan, but otherwise national security overrides all rights.” He said.

The SPLA deputy spokesperson, Colonel Santo Domic, said that the SPLA forces will remain on street as long as the threat continues.

“If we feel that there is an insecurity, we can deploy forces anywhere and we will just do it as long as threats prevail and as long as we will be able to gauge the volume of threats, and those who are creating negative agitation in the social media stops.” said Domic.

Domic called on the civil society organizations to campaign against incitement and hate speeches on the social media.