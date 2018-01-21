SPLA soldiers to be registered using biometric system

The army is setting up a biometric system to register all soldiers, said the Minister of Defense.

In December last year, President Salva Kiir instructed the officers to register all the soldiers and attach special numerical code to each soldier.

President Kiir said this would be used to identify names and ranks of officers in order to get rid of ghost names and fight corruption in the army.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Defense Minister, Kuol Manyank Juuk said the army is installing a biometric personal Identification system to begin the process of registration.

“There is already a room down there with some equipment and they need more money and training of the personnel is to take place so that they are dispatched to a unit to take the general information of every soldier,” he said.

Mr Kuol said some personnel will be trained on how to use the gadget.

“It will be a technical team that will go including a doctor to see the physical and mental fitness of a soldier and that is where we will know who are there physically and what is their fitness to continue as soldiers,” he added.

Several reports have accused top army Generals of benefiting from the names of soldiers who are no longer active, and through concocted ranks.