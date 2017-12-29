Seven SPLA soldiers arrested in Gambella selling guns

Seven soldiers have been arrested in Ethiopia for allegedly trying to sale their weapons to the locals in Gambela Region.

According to the army, the officers were part of 11 individuals caught by the Ethiopian security force.

They were arrested in Dimma and later brought to a detention center in Gambella.

The SPLA spokesperson, Brigadier General Lul Ruai said the illegal act happened within the territory of Ethiopia.

“I have received an official confirmation that seven SPLA soldiers were indeed arrested in Dimma in Western Gambella region of Ethiopia, they were caught while trying to sale their personal riffles to the indigenous of that country,” Lul said.

He said those detained also include Ethiopian nationals.

“Our soldiers are going to be repatriated back to the Republic of South Sudan for trial.”

Last year, the Ethiopian Federal government passed a law that focuses on legalizing/licensing arms in the country to create a situation where illegal arms in the hands of the civilians are submitted to the concerned authorities.

The law is believed to encourage responsible gun ownership, but doesn’t generally prohibit gun ownership.

Possession of arms in Ethiopia is believed to be a cultural thing where people use it for the purpose of self defense -especially the pastoral and border communities.