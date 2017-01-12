SPLA seizes weapons from Juba residents

The SPLA says 1,200 various weapons have been confiscated in Juba during a random search by the organized forces since December.

The Acting Spokesperson, Colonel Santo Domic, says the firearms were found in houses and in vehicles at various checkpoints on the streets.

He says 400 were illegally possessed. They include assault rifles, grenades, and Motorola [communication devices].

“Most of those guns belonged to some senior officers in the organized forces,” Col Domic told journalists during a press conference at the SPLA General Headquarters in Bilpam in Juba Thursday.

He said some 20 people have also been arrested for bearing forged identity cards indicating that they were members of the organized forces.

Six suspected criminals were apprehended for suspected car theft during the screening of car registrations and 16 different types of cars have also been recovered and would be returned to their rightful owners.