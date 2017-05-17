SPLA name remains unchanged -Ateny

The Office of the President has issued a verbal statement that seek to clarify that the name of the SPLA has not been changed to that of South Sudan Defense Forces, despite confirming the change to media on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on SSBC last [Tuesday] night, the President’s spokesperson, Ateny Wek retracted from his earlier statement to the press that the new title for Chief of Defense Forces still applies to the SPLA, and not SSDF.