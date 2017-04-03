SPLA releases MSF staffs in Yei

The Medical Charity, Médecins Sans Frontières, says its staffs who were arrested by the SPLA in Yei River State have been released.

In a statement, MSF says the four staffs released were part of a group of six workers who were arrested on the 4th of January.

It says the first two were released three weeks later, but the four remained in detention until they were released last Friday.

“Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) confirms that a team of staff, who were taken on Wednesday 4 January while on duty, has been released from the custody of the SPLA (South Sudan Army) forces. Two staff were released on 27 January and four others on 31 March,” the statement noted.

However, the Director of Operations for MSF, Brice de le Vingne, says the medical charity is concerned about the incident but is relieved at the release of the four staff.

“We are very concerned about this incident and we are relieved that our colleagues, who were working hard to bring healthcare to people in need, have now been released and can return to their families,” said Brice de le Vingne.

MSF says it maintains its commitment to continuing its life-saving work in South Sudan. Efforts to contact the SPLA for a comment were not immediately successful.