Political detainees to be released in Yei

The Minister of Information in Yei River says detainees accused of collaborating with the SPLM in Opposition forces in the state will be freed.

Stephen Ladu says the decision was announced by the brigade commander of the SPLA in Yei River at a rally in Yei town over the weekend.

“All those who have been detained in custody, and other places; he is going to release them all and he is not going to keep any detainees that once collaborated with the IO in Yei River State. So that is a very key message from the Bridget commander. He made it clear also that he has instructed his operation commander that the roads should be opened. So that is a very welcoming message to the people of Yei River state,” said Lado.

Mr. Ladu says is part of implementing the peace agreement signed in Kampala last week between the opposition forces in the state and the government.

Mr. Ladu said soldiers have also been ordered to stop moving with guns on the streets in Yei Town to gain the confidence of the civilians.