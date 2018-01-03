SPLA records 8 violations since signing of CoH

The SPLA has recorded eight violations of the Cessation of Hostilities agreement from different parts of the country since it was signed in Addis Ababa last month, according to the army spokesman.

The SPLA clashed with a number of armed groups across the country between Christmas and New Year’s period, said Brigadier General Lul Ruai.

25 people, among them 15 civilians lost their lives in the clashes, revealed Lul.

“The violations included six attacks on SPLA’s defensive positions in Yei River State and Northern Liech. The places are Yundu, Mbasi, Morobo, Wath-Nyoania, Thou-Maan-gor and Koch,” said Brigadier General Ruai.

“We had two road ambushes at Napotpot and one between Ngauro and Kapoeta.”

For his part, the spokesperson of the SPLA-IO, this week told The East African newspaper that they did not violate the agreement.

On Monday, the TROIKA countries called on signatories to the cessation of hostilities agreement to end all military operations and abide by the deal.