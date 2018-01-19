SPLA to use ‘reasonable force’ if Gelweng resists disarmament

The army would use ‘reasonable force’ should armed youth in Greater Lakes resist disarmament, according to the Minister of Defense.

Last December, President Salva Kiir declared a 3-month State of Emergency in the region following inter-clan clashes that left over 170 people dead.

President Kiir also directed for deployment of security forces in the area to peacefully collect firearms from the youth locally referred to as ‘Gelweng’.

Defense Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk said the SPLA is approaching the exercise in a manner that would not create confrontation.

“Those who resist, then definitely, that’s a challenge to the authority of the country. Then the army will use reasonable force to make them give up their guns,” he told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview.

Mr Kuol encouraged politicians, elders and local chiefs from greater lakes to embrace this process and support the SPLA in the disarmament exercise.

“It is really to convince the people to give up the guns; which is going to be first of its kind, such a coordinated move, with the army and the local authorities,” he said.

On Thursday, the deputy speaker of the Western Lakes legislative assembly told Eye Radio that the state MPs had been dispatched to the constituencies to sensitize Gel-weng on the importance of the disarmament.