Why SPLA would use ‘reasonable force’ to disarmament Gelweng

The army would use ‘reasonable force’ should armed youth in Greater Lakes resist disarmament, according to the Minister of Defense.

Last December, President Salva Kiir declared a 3-month State of Emergency in the region following inter-clan clashes that left over 170 people dead.

President Kiir also directed for deployment of security forces in the area to peacefully collect firearms from the youth locally referred to as ‘Gelweng’.

Defense Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk said the SPLA is approaching the exercise in a manner that would not create confrontation.

Mr Kuol encouraged politicians, elders and local chiefs from greater lakes to embrace this process and support the SPLA in the disarmament exercise.

He spoke to Eye Radio’s Rosemary Wilfred.