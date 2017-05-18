SPLA says its ready to cooperate with Regional Protection Forces

The Chief of Defense Forces of the SPLA has said that all the arrangements are in place for the army to work closely with the Regional Protection Force.

General James Ajonga Mawut said the army is ready for the deployment of RPF in Juba based on the directives from the President.

He was speaking on Thursday at an event marking the 34th anniversary of the SPLA at the military headquarters in Juba.

“We have done all the plans for the realignment of the forces, so if there is pressures on the government for the deployment of Regional Protection Force it will not be the government problem,” Gen. Ajonga said.



General Ajonga said the coming of the RPF will complement the work of the organized forces in the country.

“As the SPLA I think we made all the arrangements for us to able to operate together with the Regional Protection Force,” Gen. Ajonga added.

The RPF is mandated to protect key installations such as the airport, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and use all means to deter attacks from any armed groups.

The first elements of the Regional Protection Force started arriving in Juba in March.