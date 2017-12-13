SPLA prepares to implement president’s order in Lakes

The SPLA commander of ground forces, Marial Chanuong, said he is preparing forces to implement the President’s rule.

On Monday, President Salva Kiir declared a 3-month state of emergency after the Lakes region witnessed brutal communal violence.

According to reports, over 170 people were killed and nearly 200 wounded in the inter-clan clashes which erupted last week over a land dispute.

“The order goes directly to the concerned authorities as mentioned. It goes to the chief of staff or the chief of defense forces so as to prepare forces,” said General Chanuong.

“So, for us it is just to go and implement it. But we have to prepare the forces first because it is not just a one-day operation.”

A state of emergency is a situation of national danger or disaster in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures in order to regain control.

In July, President Kiir also imposed a state of emergency in four Bahr El Ghazal states; Wau, Gogrial, Aweil East states, and some parts of Tonj.

The recent one applies to Western Lakes, Gok, and Eastern Lakes.

The order which was announced on SSBC on Monday evening, states that armed forces stationed in those areas have been ordered to move in and maintain law and order and restore peace.