SPLA officer sentenced to death

A soldier has been sentenced to death and several others convicted of crimes in Juba, according the SPLA Spokesperson.

The soldiers were accused of crimes ranging from murder, rape to abduction, said Brigadier General Lul Ruai.

Others were accused of embezzlement, loss of riffle and random shooting.

The soldier who was convicted of murder has been sentenced to death by firing squad, one other soldier who committed rape was fined 35,000 ssp, payable to the parents of the victim, added Brigadier General Lul.

The rest will serve time in prison.

“We had 38 accused SPLA soldiers; we had 17 acquitters, we had 22 sentences made and the charges ranging from murder, one had been sentenced to death by firing squad, he said.

“The others are paying blood compensation for two to three reasons.”

For his part, the Minister of Defense, Kual Manyang, said the conviction should be an example to all the soldiers who commit crimes in Juba.

“If a person commits an offense, he should be tried so the rest of the people are cautioned,” he stressed.

Last year, the SPLA Court Martial sentenced to death a soldier convicted of murder.

He was executed by firing squad.