SPLA leadership urged to follow late Ajongo’s footsteps

The body of the SPLA Chief of Defense Forces arrived in the country on Monday afternoon.

Late James Ajong’o Mawut died in Egypt on Friday after a short illness.

President Salva Kiir declared 3 days of mourning and ordered all South Sudanese flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of the army chief.

President Kiir was among those who received the deceased’s body at the Juba International Airport.

The SPLA also played army band to salute the late General Ajong’o.

Speaking during the requiem mass of the late at St. Theresa Cathedral in Kator First Vice President Taban Deng Gai said the late Ajong’o had a dream of transforming the SPLA.

“General James Ajong’o was working to transform the army. He had a roadmap. What we need from the generals left behind, is that to work in his footsteps and in plans of General Ajong’o.”

After the payers, the body was taken to his residence in Juba for viewing.

According to the SPLA, the body shall be taken to army headquarters in Blipam, then to the national parliament for public viewing tomorrow morning.