SPLA- IO field commander in Wau promised to silence guns

The field commander of SPLA- IO in Wau state has assured the citizens that there is no more violence in the area.

Major General Abdullah Ujang led a nine-member delegation to Wau town on Thursday, where they met with the state authorities.

His arrival was facilitated by the ceasefire monitor CTSAM-MV

During the visit, thousands of the inhabitants turned out to receive him at a rally held in the town on Thursday.

Addressing the crowd, General Ujang, said he came to Wau to assure the public that SPLA-IO has silenced guns.

“We want to assure you, brothers and sisters, that peace has come, and there will be no sound of guns, and I want to tell Governor Angelo Taban when I return next time, I would like to see people living in IDPs camp return to their houses.”

For his part, the Governor of Wau, Angelo Taban Biajo told a rally that the arrival of SPLA-IO filed commander was part of trust-building between the parties.

“Today, we came here for you to witness the trust building between us with comrade General Abdullah Ujang, so that you can listen to his voice and see him like other people.”

Some of the participants who spoke to Eye Radio welcomed the arrival of SPLA-IO field commander in Wau town.