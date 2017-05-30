SPLA-IO won’t appoint Chief of Staff, pending integration

SPLA – IO won’t be appointing any Chief of Staff as they prepare cantonment sites across the country, the spokesperson of the SPLM-IO (Taban’s group), Dickson Gatluak has said.

Gatluak says the Transitional Government of National Unity is working towards the integration of the forces, and there will be no need to appoint separate heads of the army.

Under Chapter two of the peace agreement, the SPLA and armed opposition forces were supposed to be integrated within eighteen months.

The process was to start with separation, cantonment, and assembly of forces within thirty days from the signed peace agreement.

However, renewed violence delayed the process of integration of police and the army.

Dickson Gatluak told Eye Radio this morning that the SPLM-IO is currently working with the SPLA to assess cantonment sites outside Juba and other parts of the country.

“They (SPLA – IO) are working hand in hand with comrade Ajongo. So there is no need of having may be two chiefs of general staff because the army is going to be integrated into one army, guarding one nation under one umbrella. So for the sake of unity, for the sake of coming together as one army for the nation, we actually channel our communication to the chief of defense,” Gatluak said.

Mr. Gatluak said preparations are ongoing at the Mal-bou cantonment site north of Juba town for the deployment of SPLA-IO forces.

He said the cantonment process will start on the 6th of June after the area is cleared of landmine and essential services are taken to the site.