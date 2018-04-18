SPLA investigates death of university student

The SPLA says it is investigating the death of University of Juba student killed in Juba on Monday.

The victim only identified as Gatkhor was allegedly attacked and killed by an SPLA soldier when he was returning to the UN camp located along the Juba-Yei road.

He had just left the school after classes.

The chairman of the P.O.C, Majok Yen, told Eye Radio on Monday that the young man was shot twice by a soldier serving under the Presidential Guards Division also known as Tiger.

SPLA spokesman Brigadier-General Lul Ruai told Eye Radio that they are looking into the matter.

“It has already been brought to the relevant authorities but it remains now under investigation,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said the unnamed soldier ordered the student to kneel down before opening fire on him.