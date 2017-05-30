SPLA holds trial for soldiers accused of rape and killing

SPLA soldiers who were accused of rape and killing at Terrain Hotel in Juba during the July 2016 violence are being tried at a military court in Giada, the Acting Spokesperson of the SPLA has said.

The soldiers are suspected of committing crimes against aid workers and a South Sudanese journalist at the height of violence between government and opposition forces in Juba in July 2016.

In November last year, a committee formed by the government to investigate the Terrain incident said witnesses testified about killing, rape, torture, and looting.

The fact-finding committee obtained oral and written interviews from victims and suspects of the Terrain attack in order to make its conclusion.

The chairperson of the committee, Matison Otoromoi, said they found evidence of rape of aid workers, killing of a journalist and looting of properties at the crime scene.

In its findings, the committee said these acts were committed by ‘lone’ undisciplined members of government soldiers.

The committee recommended the formation of a court martial or a special hybrid court comprising of military and civilian judges in order to try suspects.

It said the special court should use its findings as references for carrying out its own investigations.

This year, the former SPLA Chief of General Staff, Paul Malong announced the arrest of more than ten soldiers suspected of committing the said crimes at Terrain Hotel.

Today, the military court in Giada summoned the suspects for the first trial into the case.

The Acting SPLA spokesperson, Santo Domic confirmed the proceeding to Eye Radio but could not elaborate further.

Part of the recommendation of the government formed the committee, includes addressing the root causes of the incident through training of soldiers on human rights, improving the economy, and ensuring force commanders take responsibility of their units.