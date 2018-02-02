SPLA calls for review of their salary

The SPLA High Command has recommended for a need to review the salary structure of the army.

According to the SPLA spokesperson, a private receives 600 Pounds, an amount which used to be equivalent to 300 dollars before the economic crisis hit the country.

Brigadier Lul Ruai said with this economic crisis and the high inflation in the country, the salary of the soldier is now equivalent to 6 US dollars.

He said the high command recommended that there is need to increase the salaries of the army in order to meet the need of the economic hardship.

“It was brought to the attention of the high command that there was need for the salary structure of the SPLA to be reviewed so that it reflects the current economic reality,” he said.

This came during a six-day workshop of division commanders at the SPLA headquarters in Juba which ended yesterday.

Soldiers often engage in side activities such as selling charcoal due to low and delayed salaries.

Recently, President Salva Kiir directed military leaders to discourage them from cutting down trees and burning them for charcoal.

Kiir said members of organized forces have been seen selling charcoal in the towns, which is contributing to deforestation and the speedy destruction of the natural habitat.