SPLA detains Kubi rape suspects

The SPLA Spokesperson Brigadier Lul Ruai Koang says three of the four soldiers accused of raping women during a military operation Kubi village have been arrested.

Last month, six women were raped by a group of soldiers.

About 47 people – 44 youth and 3chiefs – were briefly arrested in the area, located approximately 40 kilometers south-east of Juba, along Juba-Nimule road.

The incident occurred during a search for gunmen suspected of attacking vehicles along the Juba-Nimule road.

The accused, Lance Corporal Kenyang Wol Yai, Corporal Deng Geng Geng and Private Mabior Chol Anei, were paraded before the media this morning.

“The suspects will be subjected to legal process, according to SPLA Act 2009, Rules and Regulation,” Brig. Lul Ruai Koang told the media on Friday.

“If they are found guilty, they would be held accountable for their actions,” he added.

The arrests came 3 weeks after the SPLA Chief of General Staff ordered an investigation into the incident.