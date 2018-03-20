SPLA denies raiding Peter Cirilo’s house

The army spokesperson called for calm in Juba after SPLA soldiers reportedly raided a house at Atlabara area on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of heavily-armed SPLA soldiers riding on three military pickups bearing roman numbers raided the house of Peter Cirilo at around 6:30 in the evening.

Peter is brother to an opposition group leader, Thomas Cirilo.

The soldiers then reportedly loaded furniture and other valuables onto the pickups and sped off.

However, Brigadier Lul Ruai said the unit was sent to the house to retrieve military vehicles that remained at Peter Cirilo’s house after his brother resigned from the army in February last year.

“After Thomas defected from the SPLA, he left the car that was for the military headquarters at the residence of his brother. So yesterday we had a military unit that was sent to the residence of Peter Cirilo to retrieve the car,” he said.

Brigadier Lul Raui said the unit only retrieved the vehicle and residents should not be frightened.