SPLA confirms holding 6 prisoners of war

The SPLA has confirmed that it is holding about six prisoners of war, who were captured during a fighting in the former Unity State.

Deputy spokesperson said the P.O.Ws are being kept in an SPLA Division in Bentiu.

They were apprehended during fighting around the area in different SPLA defensive positions, according to Colonel Santo Domic.

“These are prisoners of war were apprehended when the rebels started launching attack against our position since the 23rd of December last year until the 2nd of January 2018,” he added.

According to Article 9 of the agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities signed in December, all parties to the conflict were required to release to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) all women, children and people detained in relations to the conflict.

The names of the prisoners of war and political detainees were supposed to be submitted to the ICRC 72 hours after the signing and the actual release to be done in 14 days.

Col Domic said the army is in process of establishing communication with the ICRC in order to hand it over the men:

“The SPLA is General Headquarters still in process of establishing contact with the ICRC so that POWs are handed over so they go to their respective communities.”

The agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access was signed by the government, opposition groups, regional and international partners and other groups.