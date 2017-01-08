SPLA commander arrested for ordering a looting – Maridi

An SPLA officer has been arrested in Maridi state for allegedly commanding soldiers to loot civilian property, the State Minister of Information says.

Peter Saki says officer authorized the looting in Meke village south of Maridi, following the violence that begun in Juba in July.

He says the officer has been arrested along with some of the soldiers involved in the looting.

However, Mr. Saki says the spoils looted be the group have been recovered and returned to the rightful owners.

Without naming giving his name, Mr. Saki says the officer will be charged with negligence of duty.

“As I am talking to you, the officer in charge of that area is still under detention…. under punishment with some soldiers with whom those things were found. Administrative measures will be taken against them,” said Saki.

He told Eye Radio that the items which were stolen from civilians were recovered when the State Government in collaboration with chiefs and members of the organized forces visited the area.

Over sixty soldiers were arrested in Juba and other towns following the July incident and charged with various crimes, including looting, harassment and murder, among others.