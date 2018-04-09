SPLA in Wau appeals for civilian trust

SPLA Division in Wau State is appealing to civilians to stop traveling through the forest, saying that the roads are now secure.

The call came during a forum that brought together army officials, community leaders and civil society groups.

According to traditional leaders, most of the civilians affected by the conflict in 2015 and 2016 had lost trust in the army there.

“The soldiers are in control of the security of Wau, including the roads connecting the state with the neighboring areas,” said Lieutenant Colonel Awan Deng Amuom, the SPLA Chief of Moral Orientation in Wau.

“We call upon the chiefs to tell the civilians to not use the forests again but the main roads because they could be harmed by anyone with ill intentions.”

Held in Wau town over the weekend – the forum which was facilitated by the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – was aimed at restoring confidence and trust in the army.

In response, Stephen Ufuka, the chief of Kalvario assured that he will let his people get the SPLA’s message.

“God is now with us because we used to fear soldiers in a way that could not understand.”

It is not clear why some civilians in Wau State had lost trust in the national army.

However, a 2016 report by the Human Rights Watch suggested that government soldiers killed, raped, tortured, and detained dozens of civilians in and around Wau town.