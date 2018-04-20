SPLA boss dies

The SPLA Chief of Defense Force, James Ajong’a Mawut, has passed away.

The announcement of his death came a short while ago from the Office of the President in Juba

The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet clear, but officials earlier said he was outside the country for medical attention in Egypt.

General Ajong’a went to Rumbek Senior Secondary school between 1981 and 1983.

He served in various capacity during the civil war between the SPLM/SPLA and the Sudanese government.

He is said to have commanded the Military at various levels ranging from Platoon to Division.

After the signing of the CPA, Ajonga served as the Director for Operations in the SPLA from 2009.

In 2013, he served as the Deputy Chief of General Staffs for Operations, the Deputy Chief of General Staff for Administration.

He was appointed after the firing of General Paul Malong on May 9, 2017 as the Chief of Defense forces.