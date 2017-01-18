SPLA asks illegal Juba home occupants to leave

Those who occupied houses of others after the 2013 fighting in Juba, have less than 10 days to leave or be evicted by force, the acting SPLA spokesperson has warned.

Colonel Santo Domic told Eye Radio that the order was issued by the army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan.

When the violence erupted in December 2013, several families fled to UN camps or neighboring counties for safety.

Some people, mostly security personnel, then capitalized on this and illegally took the homes.

Col Domic stated that the measure is to help the rightful owners return to home to participate in the national dialogue.

“We want to make sure all the houses that have been occupied illegally by some personnel within us or from any other organized force or even from the civil population, vacate the [homes],” he said.

“We are going to make sure this one is implemented so that our brothers and sisters who are in the POCs or other countries come back home so that all of them participate in the reconstruction of the country because their efforts are needed.”

It’s unclear how many homes were illegally occupied and where exactly in Juba, but Col Domic said they have such a data.

He added that some army officers and civilians have started vacating the houses voluntarily.