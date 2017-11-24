Special prayer for S Sudan, DRC

A special prayer service for peace in South Sudan and Congo was held in St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican, on Thursday.

The event was organized by “Solidarity with South Sudan” in association with the Justice and Peace office of religious organizations worldwide.

Pope Francis, who led the special prayer service, said: “May the risen lord break down the walls of hostilities that today divide brothers and sisters, especially in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

“May all women who are the victims of war zone and throughout the world. May he protect children who suffer from conflicts in which they have no part but which robs them of their childhood.”

Francis said that, “with prayer we want to sow seeds of peace” in South Sudan and Congo. He called for courageous peace efforts through dialogue and negotiations.

Earlier this year, he said he was studying the possibility of visiting South Sudan, the nation suffering from famine and civil war. But he told faithful last evening that it wasn’t possible.

In Congo, tensions over the continued tenure of President Joseph Kabila, whose official mandate ended in December 2016, have fueled deadly demonstrations.

Media recently reported that an election official recently said the presidential vote wouldn’t be held until late 2018.