Special Envoy calls on IGAD to push for HLRF resumption

The IGAD Council of Ministers in its meeting on Monday should push for resumption of the High-level Revitalization Forum.

This is according to the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Progress Report presented to the IGAD Council of Ministers’ 61st extra-ordinary session held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to observers, the second phase ended without a significant progress.

Throughout the second phase – held from the 5th to 16th of February, the Opposition and other stakeholders raised questions about the participation of Dr Riek Machar in the HLRF process, and also demanded for the release of all political detainees.

In the report, the IGAD special envoy, Ismael Wais, said the leadership of IGAD should intensify its engagement with the parties and key regional interlocutors to better understand the parties’ position and to unlock the outstanding issues.

He stressed that this engagement should pay particular attention to the leadership of TGoNU and SPLM/A-IO.

“The success of this process is heavily dependent on the political will of the South Sudanese parties; their capacity to build trust in each other and to compromise,” read the statement.

Mr Wais said the Council of Ministers should also consider taking decisive measures on violation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement that has been verified and reported by CTSAMM, and recommend practical measures to the AU Peace and Security Council and UN Security Council for their immediate action as appropriate.

The third phase of the High-Level Revitalization was supposed to take place this month but the actual date is still unclear.